Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (McLaughlin) Cook, 88, of Belmond passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

