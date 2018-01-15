Diane (Carlson) Schroeder

Diane (Carlson) Schroeder, 83, of Clarion passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Memorial services for Diane Schroeder will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating.  Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

