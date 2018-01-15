Diane (Carlson) Schroeder, 83, of Clarion passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Memorial services for Diane Schroeder will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233