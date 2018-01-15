Clear Lake Fire Claims the Life of a Pet

A mobile home fire in Clear Lake resulted in no injuries, but the home is a total loss. The blaze occurred on Saturday morning around 7:30am. Firefighters were called to the fire at 1500 South Shore Drive Lot 22.

According to officials, firefighters were able to get into the residence through a side door where they dealt with heavy smoke to get to the fire. After three hours, fire officials extinguished the fire. The work was complicated by equipment continually freezing up in the single digit temperatures and below zero wind chills. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Justin Lindner was the owner of the home. He was not harmed, but one of his pets, a cat, died in the fire. Lindners’ other cat and dog were not accounted for. Lindner did not have insurance. The American Red Cross was called in for assistance.