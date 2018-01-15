Blood Drives This Week In Garner and Corwith

LifeServe Blood Center will host a pair of blood drives this week in the area. LifeServe is working to replenish supplies in the area and is asking donors to step forward and help out.

The first drive will take place on Tuesday at the Garner United Methodist Church located at 885 Maben Avenue. The second drive is Wednesday at the Corwith Community Center. The Garner drive will take place from 1pm to 6pm. The Corwith event is from 3pm to 6pm.

Those who would like to contribute should contact the LifeServe Blood Center at (800) 287-4903 or go to www.lifeerveblodcenter.org. The website will contain information regarding requirements for donating including age and weight. All donors should be in good health.