Area Residents and Businesses Should Watch for Scammers, Warn Experts

In this first month of the year, north Iowans may need to be more vigilant to keep from getting ripped off by scam phone callers, identity thieves and even by fast-talking health club managers. Dan Hendrickson, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau, says it’s not too late to make a resolution to ensure your credit is safe.

By checking your credit report, Iowans can spot signs of identity theft early. It may also be helpful to register your phone on the “Do Not Call” registry to avoid a host of questionable sales pitches and pleas for charitable donations, but it isn’t a perfect system.

You can register your phone at Do Not Call-dot-gov. If you resolved to get fit in the new year, he suggests you get a check-up before you sign up for a health club membership.

There are other elements to consider before joining a gym to make sure it’s the right place for you.

If the club is offering introductory deals, be clear on the terms and know exactly when any trial pay periods may be over.