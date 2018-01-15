Wright County Board Votes to Fund Eagle Grove School District Expansion and Upgrades

The Wright County Board of Supervisors appear to be going forward with a proposal that would give $1.5 million in tax increment financing from all Wright County taxpayers solely to the Eagle Grove Community School District. The board is taking the action in order to help fund an anticipated increase in the student base in the district due to the expansion of Prestage Foods into Eagle Grove. The money would be used to help pay for a new elementary school and improve existing facilities.

The board held a public hearing on the matter and heard from the general public on the issue along with members of the Clarion Goldfield Dows and Belmond-Klemme Community Schools. After the public discussion on the matter, the board closed the hearing and then immediately voted without discussion, to approve the initial proposal.

The proposal does not provide financial assistance to Wright County schools like the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows or Belmond-Klemme Community School Districts. That did not sit well with those school officials. Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dan Frazier believes that the district could grow right along with Eagle Grove, however the Belmond-Klemme schools will have to wait on state aid for assistance.

Frazier believes that both the cities of Belmond and Klemme along with Goodell have quality housing available for those who may take up employment at the Prestage pork processing plant, but he also believes that the impact on schools may not be as great as anticipated.

Despite the Wright County Board of Supervisors decision to assist the Eagle Grove Community School District solely, Frazier says his district is getting ready with their resources to give incoming students the same high quality education all other Belmond-Klemme district students already receive.

As to not receiving any funding from the county to expand their district, Frazier is looking beyond the issue and believes that the citizens of Wright County are the ultimate judge of the situation.