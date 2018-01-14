Study Finds Cereal Rye Very Beneficial as Cover Crop

A nine-year study of cereal rye as a cover crop shows it can lead to higher soybean and corn yields. Iowa Learning Farms and Practical Farmers of Iowa compared strips of fields planted with cereal rye in the fall and those without it. The rye helps keep nutrients and soil in place, and also keeps down some weeds. Plus, in areas with multiple years of the cover crop, some farmers reported harvesting slightly more soybeans and corn than in areas without it. Liz Juchems of Iowa Learning Farms says the only downside is that farmers are dropping out of the study.

She says the yield bump is just a bonus on top of the rye's environmental benefits.

Juchems says these farmers will become role models and resources for their neighbors who are still weighing whether to invest in cover crops.