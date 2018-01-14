Launch & Grow Your Business Program Begins Spring 2018

The Launch & Grow Program begins February 15, 2018. Launch & Grow is designed to assist the start-up and current entrepreneur in developing a business concept and evaluating it through each step of the business planning process. This course will teach participants how to research, develop, and write detailed business plans. It covers all aspects of launching a business from licenses to bookkeeping to marketing to setting up shop. Participants work on their own business ideas or ventures throughout the course, moving from concept to reality or preparing their existing business for new growth. Launch & Grow simplifies laying the groundwork for starting a business, and helps entrepreneurs and business owners maximize the likelihood of success.

Launch & Grow uses LivePlan, an award-winning business plan software that simplifies business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking for small businesses and startups. A six month subscription to LivePlan is included with course tuition.

Launch & Grow is an interactive, hands-on 10 week program, starting February 15 and continuing through April 19, 2018. Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6:00pm to 9:30pm on the west side of the NIACC campus in Pappajohn Business Center room #117.

The cost for the course is $259 and includes a 6 month subscription to LivePlan. If you plan to attend with a friend, partner, or spouse and will be sharing materials, tuition is only $149 for the second person.

To register for Launch & Grow Your Business call the Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358. The course number is #111453.