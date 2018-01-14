Belmond City Council to Meet Monday

The Belmond City Council will be saying goodbye to two long time employees and hiring another. The council will meet Monday beginning at 7pm to accept the retirements of City Manager Lee Ann Waltzing and Greg Miland who is the Water Plant Lead Worker. The council will recognize the pair for their work with the city and thank them.

The council will then officially bring in Randy Just as the new Water Plant Lead Worker and Darrell Steven Carlyle as the new City Manager. Carlyle has been busy getting to know city employees and learning about the city he will manage.

The council will hold a citizens forum where they will hear from the Iowa Specialty Hospital Representative Amy McDaniel and Wright County Assessor Shari Plagge concerning the property tax process.

Other items on the agenda include work on the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program and the Belmond Industrial Park. The council will provide direction to the staff on the option for lots 5 and 6 in the park.

The meeting will take place in the Belmond City Hall.