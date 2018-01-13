Relay for Life Kickoff Event Announced

The 2018 Coaches Vs Cancer event is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2018 during the Forest City/Lake Mills basketball games held at the Forest City High School. A baked potato bar supper will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Forest City High School cafeteria, the cost of which is $6/adults and $4 for children five years old and younger. All are welcome to attend.

Winnebago County Relay for Life will also be recognized mid-court between the Varsity Girls and Boys games for finishing fourth in the nation per capita for fund raising in 2017. Last year, Winnebago County raised nearly $90,000 for Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.

June 23, 2018 was also announced as the 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event and is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.