Relay for Life Kickoff Event Announced

Local News, News January 13, 2018January 12, 2018 AJ Taylor

The 2018 Coaches Vs Cancer event is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2018 during the Forest City/Lake Mills basketball games held at the Forest City High School. A baked potato bar supper will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Forest City High School cafeteria, the cost of which is $6/adults and $4 for children five years old and younger. All are welcome to attend.

Winnebago County Relay for Life will also be recognized mid-court between the Varsity Girls and Boys games for finishing fourth in the nation per capita for fund raising in 2017. Last year, Winnebago County raised nearly $90,000 for Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.

June 23, 2018 was also announced as the 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event and is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor