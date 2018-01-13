NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Hunting Season Have Begun to Close

Iowa’s 2017 hunting season begin closing in January.

Small Game

Pheasant: Jan. 10

Quail, gray partridge, ruffed grouse and squirrel: Jan. 31

Cottontail rabbit: Feb. 28

Deer

Nonresident holiday season: Jan. 2

Late muzzleloader and archery: Jan. 10

Turkey

Archery: Jan. 10

Waterfowl: Duck seasons are closed in all zones.

North Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 1; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 10.

South Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.

Missouri River Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.

Furbearer

Hunting and trapping – Raccoon, opossum, badger, striped skunk, fox, bobcat: Jan. 31

Trapping – Otter, mink, muskrat, weasel, coyote: Jan. 31

Hunting, trapping opportunities available through winter

Crow season opens Jan. 14 and closes on March 31

Special light goose conservation order for white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 25-April 15.

Beaver trapping season closes April 15.

Coyote: Continuous open

Groundhog: Continuous open

Pigeon: Continuous open