NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Hunting Season Have Begun to Close

Iowa’s 2017 hunting season begin closing in January.
Small Game
Pheasant: Jan. 10
Quail, gray partridge, ruffed grouse and squirrel: Jan. 31
Cottontail rabbit: Feb. 28
Deer
Nonresident holiday season: Jan. 2
Late muzzleloader and archery: Jan. 10
Turkey
Archery: Jan. 10
Waterfowl: Duck seasons are closed in all zones.
North Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 1; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 10.
South Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.
Missouri River Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.
Furbearer
Hunting and trapping – Raccoon, opossum, badger, striped skunk, fox, bobcat: Jan. 31
Trapping – Otter, mink, muskrat, weasel, coyote: Jan. 31
Hunting, trapping opportunities available through winter
Crow season opens Jan. 14 and closes on March 31
Special light goose conservation order for white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 25-April 15.
Beaver trapping season closes April 15.
Coyote: Continuous open
Groundhog: Continuous open
Pigeon: Continuous open