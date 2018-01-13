King Weighs in the Surveillance Act

Congressman Steve King, released the following video of remarks he made on the House floor this morning in support of S. 139, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017. The bill makes important changes to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in order to enhance civil liberty protections for American citizens while also preserving the usefulness of foreign intelligence collected by this important national security tool. King voted in favor of the legislation, which passed the House on a bipartisan 256-164 vote.