Police Rule Out Foul Play in 7 Month Old Manly Baby Death

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl who was being cared for at an in-home day care in Manly. However, no foul play is suspected in the case at this time. Manly police say in a news release that medics were sent to the home in Manly around 3 p.m. Dec. 28. Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals says the little girl was pronounced dead at a Mason City hospital. Her name and those of her parents haven’t been released. Pals says state agencies are aiding the investigation. No arrest has been reported.