Hancock County Relay for Life Kickoff Moved

Weather conditions are a major factor in the move according to Linda Webner, Chairperson for the Hancock Relay for Life. She is referring to the Hancock County Relay for Life Kickoff that was originally scheduled for Sunday. Webner felt that the temperatures on Sunday, coupled with the expected below zero wind chills would be to dangerous for those venturing out to the kickoff. American Cancer Society Regional Director Steve Lovick agreed with the assessment saying that it would be better to move the event to a later date.

As a result, the Kickoff has been postponed unti Sunday, February 18th at 1:30pm in the West Hancock Ambulance Shed in Britt. However, if the weather conditions on that date become to severe KIOW will carry the cancellation both online and on-air prior to the event.