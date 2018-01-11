Hancock and Winnebago Boards to Meet Together On Friday

The Winnebago and Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Friday beginning at 8:30am in the Winnebago County Courthouse. The boards will hear from Andy Smith of WHKS Engineering on a joint drainage project which is now complete. Joint Drainage District 52-54-17 Lateral 7 Ditch underwent a series of cleanouts and repairs in order to improve flow and drainage for surrounding property owners and farmers.

The tow boards will collectively consider the completion of work report for the joint drainage project then set a date and time for a completion hearing on the project. During that hearing, the board will hear from residents on their impressions, complaints, and general comments on the work that was done.

During the meeting on Friday, the board may authorize the 2nd to last payment to Larson Contracting for the work already done. The payment will amount to 90% of the bill for the cleanout and repair work. The remaining 10% will be paid out after the completion hearing if it is approved by the board.

The Winnebago Board may meet today to hold budget negotiations, however the start time is contingent on the weather today.