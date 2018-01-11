Forest City Schools Consider Moving 5th Grade to Middle School Level

The Forest City Community School District is considering a possible transition of the 5th Grade Class from the Elementary School to the Middle School. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann say the Administrative Team has been studying this possibility and brought it to the school board meeting on Monday night.

Lehmann says there are a number of reasons for considering the change.

Lehmann acknowledged that another reason for the change has to do with daycare issues found within the community.

Lehmann expects a formal proposal will be presented to the board in May.