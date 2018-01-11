Area Farmers To Hold A ‘Revival’ in Ames Next Week

Growers and producers from north Iowa will join farmers from around the state to share ideas on how agricultural diversity can help rejuvenate rural communities. Practical Farmers of Iowa is accepting registrations for its upcoming annual conference, themed “Revival.” Dozens of topics will be examined that highlight diversification and healthy ecosystems.

Along with his wife, Lori, Matthew Weise, an area farmer, will talk about adding beef cattle to their vegetable and poultry operation. As a past attendee, he’s excited to share his experience.

There will be more than 50 sessions led by farmers on a variety of topics including production, marketing, conservation and advocacy. The conference will be held Jan. 18 to 20 at Iowa State University in Ames, and pre-registration ends Thursday. Hundreds of farmers, researchers and agriculture supporters are expected to attend. And Wiese says it’s a great way to connect and build relationships with others of like mind and practice.

English farmer and bestselling author James Rebanks will deliver the keynote address and share his experience using traditional farming methods in the modern world, and how old farming ways can be the answer to a sustainable farming future.