Ernst Addresses Tax Cuts and Jobs

Local News, Media, News, Video January 11, 2018January 10, 2018 AJ Taylor

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, today delivered remarks on the Senate floor highlighting the positive impacts the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will have on Iowa’s farmers and rural communities.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Trump in December, and also included Senator Ernst’s SQUEAL Act to eliminate a tax break for Members of Congress, as well as the bipartisan Investing in Opportunity, which helps spur economic growth in poverty-stricken areas.

 

Sharing

About AJ Taylor