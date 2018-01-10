WINTER STORM WARNING Issued for the Broadcast Area

Around 3am on Thursday morning, the National Weather Service will invoke a Winter Storm Warning for the entire broadcast area. The reason is because the forecasted precipitation, which will start out as rain this evening will become a wintry mix as temperatures begin to fall overnight and become a total snow event by 3am. At that time, winds are expected to increase, creating blizzard like conditions by the early morning commute.

The snow will be accumulating on already icy roads from overnight rains and sleet, coupled with strong northwesterly winds adding to the freezing threat. Overnight, the area could see as much as one inch of snow over the ice. By the time the storm passes on Thursday evening, anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow will have fallen.

Winds will also play a major factor in the storm system. Winds will shift out of the northwest by midnight and could gust as high as 38 miles per hour. Along with the snowfall, blowing and drifting snow could make travel hazardous with near blizzard like conditions. This will continue into the early afternoon Thursday as both temperatures and wind chills plummet. By 4pm, the average area temperature will be 4 degrees, but the wind chill could drop to -20 with northwest winds gusting to 31 mph.

Those venturing outside should wear hats and gloves, making sure to cover exposed skin. Frostbite will occur to exposed areas within 30 minutes or less. Hypothermia can occur in the same amount of time.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued when forecasters are confident that there will be significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice associated with the forecasted storm. Coupled with high winds, travel could become extremely dangerous if not impossible. If someone has to travel, they should first check on the latest road conditions by calling 511 or listening to KIOW. Before leaving, make sure that the vehicle is equipped with an emergency snow kit that begins with a cell phone according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

Buffington also emphasizes that you should include other items in this emergency kit.

There have been many instances where stranded drivers will leave their vehicles in order to get help or seek shelter. In virtually all cases, this is a mistake according to Buffington.

The National Weather Service is expected to lift the Winter Storm Warning at 6pm on Thursday.