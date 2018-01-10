Winnebago Board Decides to Hold Action on Drainage District 103

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have agreed to hold any action on reclassification of Drainage District 103. The board acknowledged two landowners who felt that the water in their drainage lines goes away from the ditch in question. The board heard the comments during a public hearing on reclassification and annexation reports. Landowners heard from Rick Hopper of Jacobson-Westergaard.

The Drainage Office looked at the current layout of the district and felt that the levies were out of date and needed to be reviewed and updated. Hopper explained that it would be best to reclassify now for the benefit of landowners and the county.

The hearings on both annexation and reclassification were moved to March 20th during the 10am hour. This will give the engineering firm a chance to analyze the two drainage ditches in question and make a further assessment of the reclassification before the meeting. Hopper stated that the process would be arrived at fairly using the most up to date methods.

Residents who attended the meeting and those who did not, will be provided with updated information on costs associated with the annexation and reclassification before the March 20th continuance.