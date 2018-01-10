Gaylord H. Wooge, 66, of Forest City, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A Celebration of Life gathering will also be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Gaylord’s Farm/Walking Eagle Marsh, 1970 340th St. Forest City, IA 50436, the family invites all to join them for food, drink and fellowship.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Pheasant Forever No Child Left Indoors and the Hynes Spur Trail, two things that meant a lot to Gaylord.

