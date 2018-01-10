Forest City Sweeps Eagle Grove, Other Area Sports

In High School Basketball from Tuesday night the Forest City girls defeated Eagle Grove 67-24

West Hancock defeated Lake Mills 68-34. Rachel Leerar led the way for the Eagles a game-high 29 points.

Other Tuesday Girls Scores:

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, North Iowa 37

Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 37

North Butler 42, Northwood-Kensett 24

Clarion-Goldfield 43, Southeast Valley 35

North Union 55, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 53 (OT)

Rockford 62, Nashua-Plainfield 30

Saint Ansgar 48, Central Springs 43

Osage 55, Newman Catholic, Mason City 51

Johnston 72, Mason City 45

The Forest City boys defeated Eagle Grove on Tuesday night 61-46.

West Hancock edged Lake Mills 54-52. MaCoy Yeakel led the Eagles with 18 points. Chett Helming had 17 points for Lake Mills.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, North Iowa 41

Bishop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 36

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 86, Southeast Valley 53

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 72, North Union 43

North Butler 41, Northwood-Kensett 31

Rockford 70, Nashua-Plainfield 43

Newman Catholic 67, Osage 65

Johnston 71, Mason City 40

HIgh School Wrestling

Forest City picked up a pair of dual meet wins Tuesday, beating Belmond-Klemme 54-26 and South Hamilton 46-27.