Audrey A. (Amosson) Naefke, 85, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.

Funeral services for Audrey Naefke will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be in the Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation for Audrey Naefke will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Saturday.

