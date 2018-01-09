Winnebago Board of Supervisors to Discuss Drainage Cleanout

The Winnebago Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am to hold a number of Public Hearings. The first will be for Drainage District 103 where it has been requested that it be annexed and reclassified. The board will hear reports on the feasibility of the process. The board will then go into three separate public hearings on Drainage District 1. Each meeting involves a separate lateral within the district. At 9:20am the board will receive the Engineers Report on Lateral 2. At 9:30am, Lateral 4 will be discussed. then at 9:40am, Lateral 4 Sub 1 engineering reports will be reviewed. In all cases, the project involves a clean out of the ditches.

The board will hold a bid letting on the Drainage District 1 projects which will begin at 10:15am. The lowest bids for the projects will be considered the winners, but the board may opt to accept higher bids.

Other considerations include a report on the condition of secondary roads from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders and the approval of a final pay application from Midwest Construction Consultants for the new Public Safety Center.

The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.