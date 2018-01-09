Kanawha City Council to Meet Tonight

The Kanawha City Council will meet tonight beginning at 6pm in the Kanawha City Hall. The agenda is fairly short with an approval of the police report and approval of bill payments. The council will then discuss and possibly approve an agreement between the city and the North Iowa Council of Governments (NIACOG) that would provide technical assistance to the city for the recodification, updating, assembly, and binding existing and newly passed ordinances, along with the drafting of new ordinances as requested by the city or required by state statutes.

The council will also continue a discussion of storm sewer rates fees, then receive a quote for a garage door for the old water plant. This will be followed by the council beginning budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year.