Hy-Vee Pharmacies in Iowa Will Provide Resources for Patients and Employees with Substance Abuse, Addiction Issues

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that all Hy-Vee pharmacies in Iowa will partner with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide patients and employees with information on how they can get help for opioid and other substance abuse issues.

In a statewide initiative, all 104 Hy-Vee pharmacies in Iowa will post information about a new website recently launched by the IDPH called YourLifeIowa.org to bring awareness and offer help to those individuals and families dealing with substance abuse and gambling addiction, as well as assist with suicide prevention. In addition, a new 24-hour helpline is in place: (855) 581-8111. Counter cards and information tear pads will be located at each Hy-Vee pharmacy, and informational posters will be located in Hy-Vee employee break rooms.

“There are Iowans who are facing adversity and need help when it comes to substance abuse and other addictions,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president and chief health officer. “As a pharmaceutical leader in Iowa, we want to direct our patients and employees to a place where they can get help for themselves or for loved ones, and YourLifeIowa is an excellent starting point.”

YourLifeIowa.org incorporates information previously found on the IDPH Suicide Prevention website, as well as the 1-800-BETS OFF and DrugFreeInfo (formerly the Iowa Substance Abuse Information Center) websites. In addition to the 24-hour telephone helpline (all three previous toll-free numbers will still be active), the new YourLifeIowa system offers mobile-friendly Internet-based communications (e.g., online chat) and texting capabilities.

One of the major enhancements of the site is a facility locator, which allows treatment facilities to feature a welcome video, contact information, services offered, map, picture and description.

All services offered by YourLifeIowa are free and confidential.