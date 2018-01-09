Forest City Musician Makes The Iowa Rock and Rock Hall of Fame

Forest City area musician Rich Mock is among those who will be inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 2018 Class will be inducted at Arnold’s Park. Also Lorados in Mason City is being inducted in the “venue category”.

Others being inducted this year will be the well known and long running central Iowa band known as The Nadas and bassist David Ellefson of the Grammy Award winning and national touring band Megadeth. Ellefson grew up in Jackson, Minnesota and played shows in the upper Midwest before finding fame on the national stage.

Festivities for the 2018 Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame indusctions will take place on September 1st and 2nd, in and around Arnolds Park, IA. Tickets will be available for the general public on March 1st.