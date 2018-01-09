Ernst Launches Her 99 County Tour for 2018

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) announced the launch of her 99 county tour for 2018 which includes public events in Montgomery and Boone counties. “In 2017 I heard from Iowans who were concerned about skyrocketing taxes, the rising costs of health care, and the harmful impacts of burdensome regulations. Throughout the year, I worked to translate those concerns into action in Washington,” said Senator Ernst. “While we have made some gains on behalf of Iowans, there is more work to be done in 2018. I am looking forward to my fourth 99 county tour as a U.S. Senator to continue hearing directly from Iowans so we can build on the progress we’ve made.”