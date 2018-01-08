Winnebago Conservation Board to Meet Today

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will meet today beginning at 8am in the Thorpe Park Office located at 34496 110th Avenue. The meeting will consist of general housekeeping matters such as electing officers, approving minutes, and agendas.

The board will discuss an upcoming workshop on the Environmental Education Center. The proposed center is currently still in a fund raising stage, but after completion, it will serve as a nature center and educational base for area schools and residents to learn about their natural surroundings. The board will look into further fund raising efforts, initial planning of the center, and other areas involved in the eventual construction and operation of the facility.

The board will then look at budgets for the Fiscal Year 2018-19. Like all other area governments and agencies, budget planning process has begun and the Conservation Board will consider approving the work done on theirs.

Two more items remain on the agenda. These include purchasing bunker target materials for the Hogsback Wildlife Area Target Range. The second involves authorizing the Executive Director to perform certain duties as a representative of the board. These include signing forms and agreements for county land enrolled in farm programs or serviced by the Natural Resource Conservation Service and to approve expenditure claims.

The board will conclude by designating a person to serve on the Executive Board of the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Board for 2018.