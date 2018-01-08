Tindall Arrested on Forest City School Bus Vandalism Charge

Last Friday, KIOW News reported that a Forest City school bus had been vandalized. Around 7:40am that morning, the bus was traveling southbound on Clark Street when one of the left rear windows exploded. Students were on the bus, but no one was hurt. The Forest City Police were called in and they determined that the window had been shot out by a high powered pellet gun.

The police conducted a short investigation and then arrested 32 year old Martin Tindall of Forest City. Tindall had confessed to the crime to Forest City Police. He was then charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

Police then transported him to the Winnebago County Jail. He was later released on bond and will appear in the Winnebago County Court on Friday at 11:30am to set a trial date.