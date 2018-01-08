Money Smart Week Offers College Savings Prize Money

Students in grades seven through eleven can now enter the 12th annual Money Smart Kid essay contest and compete for the chance to win $1,000 to help boost their college savings. The statewide essay contest is sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association.

Eligible students can enter the contest by writing an essay of 400 words or fewer, addressing the following: Please write a brief newspaper article describing the potential devastating effects of a natural disaster (fire, flood, hurricane, etc.) on a family’s financial situation. Please select only one type of natural disaster for the focus of your article. Be sure to include tips and resources for readers to help prepare them for a potential future unexpected crisis.”

Essays are due by March 16, 2018. The student with the winning essay will be selected as Iowa’s Money Smart Kid for 2018 and receive $1,000 towards a college savings funded by the Iowa Bankers Association.

The Money Smart Kid will serve as an ambassador during Money Smart Week Iowa, which will be April 21-28 in several communities across the state. For more information and the Money Smart Kid application, visit https://iowajumpstart.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/msw-kid_iowa_2018-application.pdf