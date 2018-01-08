Hancock County talks 2018-2019 budgets

The second week of January 2018 brings major budget discussion to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. The board was busy Monday reviewing fiscal year 2018-2019 budget requests with county department heads. According to Supervisor Jerry Tlach, there are no big budget surprises yet, but the board is still waiting to hear how much of a hike the county will see in health insurance premiums.

Last week, the Hancock County Compensation board voted to increase all county department heads’ and supervisors’ salaries by 3-1/2 percent across the board, which Tlach says is pretty average in the state of Iowa.

This 3-1/2 percent increase will be voted on after all the other budget requests are submitted. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors can approve the compensation boards’ recommendation, deny an increase of any amount or lower the increase. The Supervisors cannot boost the recommended amount.

In other business, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors held an informal hearing with landowners of drainage districts #44 and #8 Lateral 3, just east of Corwith. Tlach tells what was decided at the hearing regarding this massive project.