Hancock County Board to Discuss Budgets and Drainage

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a look at payroll changes quarterly reports, and drainage matters. The board will begin with Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons who will present a payroll change request for his department. This will be followed by a second consideration for a payroll change for the Maintenance Supervisor position. The board had scheduled a first hearing the matter last Friday along with a recommendation to hire for the position.

The board will hear and consider quarterly reports from three departments in the county. The first will be from Michelle Eisenman who is the Hancock County Auditor. Then Recorder Tracy Marshall will offer the report from that department followed by Sheriff Scott Dodd. All three were present for the meeting on Friday when budget matters for their departments were discussed.

Drainage matters will go before the board as Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will review pending and current drainage projects. Then the board will enter into a teleconference with the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors. The purpose of the conference is to discuss and consider a possible change in the appointment of an engineer for Joint Drainage District 46-3 Lateral 37 tile improvement. The board may terminate the engineer appointment of ISG for the project in favor of Bolton and Menke because ISG closed their Algona office and the engineer from ISG who was working on the project, Kent Rode, now works for Bolton and Menke. Rode has been doing all of the engineering on the project and instead of the board bringing in someone to start from the beginning again, the board may opt to keep him.

At 11am today, the board will hold an informal hearing in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center with landowners in two drainage districts. Drainage District 44 and Drainage District 8 are slated to have tile improvement work done in order to accommodate the increased flow of water in some locations. The board wants to hold a hearing with residents in those districts to explain the changes, the costs, and the project as a whole. Residents from the districts are encouraged to attend to find out more about the planned improvements.

Beginning at 1pm and continuing through the afternoon will be a continued review of Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget requests. The board will hold five separate budget meetings with the Engineering department, the County Attorney’s Office, the Treasurer, 911 Call Center, and the Auditor’s Office.