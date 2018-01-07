Prowell Sentenced on Possession and Delivery Charges

Junious Prowell of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of  “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on January 29, 2017.  Prowell was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Prowell was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Prowell was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

