Human Trafficking to Brought to Life in a Showing of “I Am Jane Doe”

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the United States. The issue has recently come to the forefront with recent testimonials, news features, and police crackdowns on suspected rings. Strength and Dignity will show a powerful documentary entitled “I Am Jane Doe” on Thursday, January 11th beginning at 6:30pm that captures the essence and impact of the crime against children and teens. The showing will take place at the Albert Lea Vineyard Church located at 419 Adams Avenue.

The film chronicles the battle that American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle school daughters who are victims of sex trafficking.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the Twin Cities as one of the 13 U. s. cities with a high incidence rate of prostituted children. Officials also cite the 60% of victims in Minnesota live outside the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area.