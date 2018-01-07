Hoeft Sentenced on Possession Charges

Local News, News January 7, 2018January 4, 2018 AJ Taylor

Christopher Michael Hoeft of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 26, 2017.  Hoeft was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended.  Hoeft was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Hoeft was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.  Hoeft was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Hoeft’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor