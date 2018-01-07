Hoeft Sentenced on Possession Charges

Christopher Michael Hoeft of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 26, 2017. Hoeft was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended. Hoeft was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Hoeft was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Hoeft was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Hoeft’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.