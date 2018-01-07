Hancock County to Hold Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday

The Hancock County Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday from 1-4pm at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Gymnasium. The free event is open to the public.

The event is being sponsored by the Garner chamber of Commerce, the Britt Chamber of Commerce, and a large number of Hancock County busiensses who are inviting attendees to learn more about what Hancock County has to offer and about the Live Healthy Iowa Activities and Challenges.

Focused vendors will include Live Healthy Iowa, Hancock County Ambulance Services, Hancock County Health Systems, Iowa Specialty Hospital, Eye Care, Dnetal Care, Chiropractic Care, Fitness and Physical Therapy, Services, Adolescent Counseling, Substance Abuse counseling, Assisted Living Services, dieticians, Natural Oils Consultants, and other vendors too.

Chuck Long, former Iowa University Football Head Coach, will be in attendance for the event which will include demonstrations, games, prizes, and snacks.