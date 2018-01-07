County Sheriffs Unite in a Call for Triage Units for Mental Health Sufferers

Winnebago County recently opened it’s new county jail/911 Call Center/Sheriff’s Office, which is more commonly known as the Public Safety Center. However, Sheriff Dave Peterson came under fire from community members and city law enforcement on setting parameters on who could would be accepted at the jail. Some of these included intoxicated suspects who were well above the legal limit. Other limits dealt with those under the influence of drugs who needed to safely detox before admission as a precaution of safety for both jailers and inmates alike.

Many of these individuals who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol are suffering from mental health issues which is a major concern for law enforcement officials and local jails. These individuals could pose a danger to themselves and others inside the jail facilities. At one time, before the federal government made changes to mental health laws, law enforcement could take those who were suffering from mental health issues to institutions who specialize in the care and treatment of the issues. Those sites were closed down in Iowa in compliance with federal mandates.

Now, county law enforcement officials are asking Iowa lawmakers to create half a dozen regional “triage” centers for people who are having a mental health or addiction crisis. Susan Cameron Daemen is the lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association.

Addressing the “crisis” in Iowa’s mental health care system is the association’s “highest priority” for the 2018 legislative session.

The State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association is calling for more community-based treatment programs as well as more options for Iowans who need in-patient treatment for a mental illness. According to state officials, at least a third of Iowa prison inmates are suffering from a severe mental illness. Cameron Daemen says improving the state’s mental health care system and getting the mentally ill appropriate care before they commit a crime is “less costly to the taxpayers.”