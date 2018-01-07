Area Farmers and Officials Are Concerned Over the La Nina Weather Pattern

The weather pattern known as La Nina may get part of the blame for this recent bout of exceptionally cold weather. Observers, local farmers, and officials are becoming more concerned with the current La Nina strengthening and what that could mean months from now. Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Kansas City, says they’re carefully watching precipitation trends.

A La Nina pattern occurs when Pacific Ocean surface temperatures drop below long-term normals. It can impact the climate across North America, bringing some areas more storms, and droughts elsewhere. Kluck says they’ve seen similar trends with past La Ninas.

He notes there was a similar pattern in 2012, which resulted in a long drought for much of the Midwest and Northern Plains.