NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Trout Release Scheduled for Next Saturday

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release trout in seven locations this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

These winter stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A family friendly event is paired with most of the stockings to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Trout-Fishing for possible changes.

2018 Winter Trout Stocking Schedule

Jan. 13, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 13, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 20, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at Noon

Jan. 27, Lake Petoka, Bondurant, at Noon

Jan. 27, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, at 2 p.m.

Feb. 3, Ada Hayden, Ames, at Noon