NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Trapping Season is Strong in the Area

The trapping season is well underway in north Iowa and state furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says the numbers for raccoons, muskrats, beaver, mink, otter, bobcats and coyotes all looked strong heading into the season.

Trapping in Iowa peaked in 2013 with almost 21,000 licenses, and then dropped to 14,500 by 2016. Evelsizer says the license numbers have stayed about the same this year.

With prices down, trappers can borrow a tactic from farmers and keep their pelts in hopes the prices will rebound.

There were no major changes in the furbearer trapping regulations this year.

Iowa’s 2017 hunting season begin closing in January.

Small Game

Pheasant: Jan. 10

Quail, gray partridge, ruffed grouse and squirrel: Jan. 31

Cottontail rabbit: Feb. 28

Deer

Nonresident holiday season: Jan. 2

Late muzzleloader and archery: Jan. 10

Turkey

Archery: Jan. 10

Waterfowl: Duck seasons are closed in all zones.

North Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 1; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 10.

South Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.

Missouri River Zone – Dark Geese, including Canada geese, Brant and white-fronted geese: Jan. 15; Light Geese, including white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 24.

Furbearer

Hunting and trapping – Raccoon, opossum, badger, striped skunk, fox, bobcat: Jan. 31

Trapping – Otter, mink, muskrat, weasel, coyote: Jan. 31

Hunting, trapping opportunities available through winter

Crow season opens Jan. 14 and closes on March 31

Special light goose conservation order for white and blue phase snow geese and Ross’ geese: Jan. 25-April 15.

Beaver trapping season closes April 15.

Coyote: Continuous open

Groundhog: Continuous open

Pigeon: Continuous open