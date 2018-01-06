Heating Bill Assistance Now Available

With the recent cold wave moving through the area, heating homes and businesses may have become too expensive for some. The North Iowa Community Action Organization is now taking steps to help those in need of assistance with their bills. The organization is now taking applications for the 2017-18 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

Applicants have to provide a copy of their Social Security card for all members of the household, a copy of a recent heating bill, a copy of their recent electric bill, proof of all household members gross income for the past three months, the past calendar year, or their most recent federal income tax return.

Organization members stress that the program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy bill, but instead provide assistance in paying part of it. The amount given will be determined by various factors. These include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel along with other predetermined requirements.

Applications are being accepted at the Garner Public Library located at 416 State Street in Garner, but only on the first and third Fridays through April. Applications must be submitted no later than April 30th. LIHEAP can be reached for more information at (641) 585-5863.