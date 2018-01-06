Heartland Power Cooperative Will Sponsor a Rural Electric Youth Tour

Heartland Power Cooperative of Thompson and St. Ansgar is sponsoring the 2018 Iowa Rural Electric Tour. The tour is an opportunity for youth to learn about American government and rural electrification though an all expense paid week long trip to Washington, D. C.

The participants will have a week of touring historic sites, meeting Congressional leaders, spending a day on Capitol Hill, touring the Smithsonian museums, taking a cruise on the Potomac River, and making new friends throughout the United States.

The Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives coordinates the Iowa Youth Tour. The IAEC is the Des Moines based service organization for Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives.

The tour will take place from June 8th to the 15th. Heartland Power is sending two students this year to the tour. All sophomore and junior students of Heartland Power members are eligible to participate. Those that want to should contact Heartland Power at (641) 584-2251, send an email to energy@heartlandpower.com, or go to www.heartlandpower.com.

Youth tour applications are on the website and have to be returned to Heartland Power Cooperative on or before March 15th.