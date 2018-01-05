UPDATED: Arrest Made in the Case of Shots Fired at a Forest City School Bus

Forest City Police are investigating the shooting of a Forest City School Bus. Today at 7:40 a.m., an incident occurred that is now an active investigation by law enforcement. A bus window, on an in town bus route, was shattered by a pellet gun as the bus was moving. All children are safe and there were no injuries as a result of the shattered window.

Forest City Police have arrested a suspect who has confessed to shooting out the window, however, they are not releasing any further information in the case until Monday. They believe that this was an isolated incident.

