Northwood Kensett to Host a Blood Drive

A planned blood drive is scheduled for January 17th at the Northwood-Kensett High School. The drive will take place from 10am to 2pm and is through the American Red Cross. Area residents are encouraged to attend to event which is intended to help bolster supplies at local hospitals and clinics.

There are several ways to speed up the donation process including the RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. The questionnaire will take you through a preliminary health history and prequalify you for donating. Those who want to find out more can go to redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Some of the qualifications include that you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and in general good health. Those who are 16 must have parental consent. High school donors must meet certain height and weight regulations in order to donate and should check with the school officials on those guidelines.