NIACC To Hold Basketball Clinic Benefit for Cancer Stricken Basketball Coach

The NIACC men’s and women’s basketball teams will hold a skills clinic on Sunday in the NIACC recreation center to help raise money for Kirkwood assistant men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson, who is battling brain cancer.

NIACC women’s basketball coach Todd Ciochetto will run the clinic and he will be assisted by member’s of the NIACC men’s and women’s teams.

The clinic is open to any boy or girl in grades K-12.

The kindergarten through third-grade clinic will run from 11 a.m. to noon. The fourth through sixth grade clinic will go from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the seventh through 12th grade clinic will go from 1:30-3 p.m.

Free will donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go to help Jacobson, who is in his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Kirkwood men’s basketball program.