Local Wine Producer Makes Inexpensive But Tasteful Wines

A C-P-A from Clear Lake who spends his workdays pouring over financial records to check for red ink is making red wine as a hobby. David Underwood joined the North Iowa Wine Club about six years ago. He likes a dry wine, especially reds, so he usually buys grapes from out-of-state that come in a kit.

The wine kits Underwood uses have what’s called a carboy. It’s a food-grade plastic jug used to ferment the wine.

Underwood got his first taste of “communion wine” at church when he was a kid, and he didn’t like the taste. The wine he’s making and enjoying these days, isn’t that pricey.

Underwood generally makes six-gallon batches of wine. That produces about 30 bottles of wine. Red wine tastes best, he says, when it sits in the bottle and ages for six to nine months.