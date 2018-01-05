Local Wine Producer Makes Inexpensive But Tasteful Wines

Audio, Local News, Media, News January 5, 2018January 2, 2018 AJ Taylor

A C-P-A from Clear Lake who spends his workdays pouring over financial records to check for red ink is making red wine as a hobby. David Underwood joined the North Iowa Wine Club about six years ago. He likes a dry wine, especially reds, so he usually buys grapes from out-of-state that come in a kit.

The wine kits Underwood uses have what’s called a carboy. It’s a food-grade plastic jug used to ferment the wine.

Underwood got his first taste of “communion wine” at church when he was a kid, and he didn’t like the taste. The wine he’s making and enjoying these days, isn’t that pricey.

Underwood generally makes six-gallon batches of wine. That produces about 30 bottles of wine. Red wine tastes best, he says, when it sits in the bottle and ages for six to nine months.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor