Hancock County Board to Meet Today on Budget Matters

Area governments and agencies are busy putting together the fiscal year budgets for 2018-19 and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors are no exception. Beginning at 9am, the board will meet with various department heads on budget requests and plans. Among those who will visit with the board are Recorder Tracy Marshall, Cale Edwards from the Conervation Department, County Social Services Director Sandy Mireles, Sheriff Scott Dodd, Maintenance Director Pat Gorman, and Denise Hiscocks of the Community Health Department of the Hancock County Health System. These meetings are expected to last through the morning.

At noon, the board will consider a recommendation of hire for the Maintenance Supervisor position. They will also look at a payroll change for the position.

The meeting will resume at 1pm as the board hears from Veteran Affairs Director Gerald Edgar, then Brad Leckrone and Chris Lamont of the Next Generation Technologies on their respective budget plans. This will be followed by the addressing of outstanding invoices from Bolton and Menk relating to a failed establishment of a drainage district for Galls Creek in both Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties.

The day long meeting will be held at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.