Forest City Council Approves Easements and New ATV Ordinance

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the City Council approved a number of property easements, which will allow Kwik Star to proceed with plans to construct a new building on the former K-Way property on the corner of Highways9 and 69.

Ruiter says the council conducted the second and then final reading of the a new ordinance having to do with ATV’s and golf carts in Forest City. The council passed the resolution on rules governing those vehicles within city limits.

Now the city council and Ruiter will begin the task of drafting and completing the city budget for the next fiscal year which begins on July 1st.