Farm Families Hit Harder By The Opioid Crisis

The opioid crisis is hitting farm families much harder than the rest of rural America, according to a survey commissioned by the American Farm Bureau and National Farmers Union. Will Rodger, director of policy communications for the Farm Bureau, says an overwhelming majority of farmers and farm workers surveyed said they have been impacted by opioid abuse.

The survey shows rural adults recognize opioid abuse can begin accidentally with the use of what are deemed as “safe” painkillers.

He says both Farm Bureau and Farmers Union members want those hurt by opioids to get the help they need.

Rodger says both organizations want an education campaign to help those who are being impacted by opioid abuse in rural America.